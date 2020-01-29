Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Winner Vote: Who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 7? Vote now!

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is entering a very crucial phase of this season as it gets closer to the Grand Final. Participants fought against their ultimate elimination test for the highly anticipated Grand Finale of BBK7. Because the public expected the final evacuation to take place by the end of the week, Bigg Boss turned the story around. Harish Raj was eliminated in what should be the final eviction of this season.

However, the real test for the participants now starts because they have to make good contact with their audience and prove their worth.

Participants do their best in every possible task and try to make contact with the public in the best possible ways before the final. Tasks become more difficult and intense as the participants show more bonhomia towards the end of the season.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Top 5 participants – Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

In the last elimination nominations, every participant in the house except Vasuki was nominated for eliminations. Vasuki Vaibhav was the ticket for the final winner. As a result of the least number of votes, Harish Raj was evicted in a midweek elimination.

That is why the last 5 or finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada are 7 Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Kuri Prataap, Bhoomi Shetty and Vasuki. The battle for the title winner spot starts now, while Shine Shetty is ahead of the rest of the finalists in the race.

Shine Shetty

Shine Shetty is an undisputed leader in the area of ​​popularity and public voting for eliminations. From day 1, Shine Shetty reigns over Bigg Boss Kannada 7 with her consistent performance in tasks, the ability to make contact with the public and to meet the expectations of the house. However, competition is fierce and it would be interesting to see if Shine can keep his head high until the final.

Vasuki Vaibhav

Vasuki is one of the most talented finds of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Vasuki has to stick to his game and also managed to win the Ticket to the final. However, Vasuki’s dream run can be stopped by none other than Shine in terms of popularity.

Kuri Prat monkey

Prataap is one of the greatest artists of this season. His witty one-liners and entertainment factor will probably take him to the final. Kuri also has a huge reach among the audience, which will be crucial when voting for the final. If the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 want to bring a surprise, Prataap is a natural winner.

Bhoomi Shetty

Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav’s best friend, is currently the strongest female participant in the house. Bhoomi had a brilliant start to the season and she easily crushed the female competition. Bhoomi’s ride in Bigg Boss Kannada 7, however, has been a roller coaster and it can go either way in the final for this talented youngster.

Deepika Das

A strong female participant with a permanent following among the audience was Deepika Das. The popularity of Deepika, however, decreased due to her choice of the captaincy problem with Chandan Achar. Deepika was unable to impress on a large scale and she was in the bottom two at Priyanka during the last eviction.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Winner Voting results January 29 – Shine Shetty is the winner, Deepika is the number two?

The race to the grand finale will be intense, full of excitement and drama. The hunger to win brings the finalists to the place of the winner in BBK7. The voting lines for Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 winner are open and it looks like a tough fight from day 1.

Shine Shetty leads the mood of the audience, which has been a familiar face this season of Bigg Boss Kannada. However, the race can swing in both directions, as Deepika Das is not far behind. Bhoomi Shetty and Kuri Prataap fight in a tough battle for second place.

How do you vote Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Winner with the Voot app?

Download the voot app from the app store or google play store and search for bigg boss kannada 7, then click on the voting banner and vote for your favorite participant.

You can also vote with the same procedure via My Jio App

Vote for your favorite participant to win Bigg Boss Kannada 7 title?

