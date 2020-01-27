Advertisement

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is entering a very crucial phase of this season. The participants are fighting their ultimate elimination test for the long-awaited Grand Finale of BBK7. Participants do their best in every possible task and try to make contact with the public in the best possible ways before the final. Tasks become more difficult and intense as the participants show more bonhomia towards the end of the season.

Priyanka Shivanna saw her departure from the home of Bigg Boss Kannada last weekend. However, this week promises the possibility of a midweek elimination according to sources. Amid all the drama and excitement, The News Crunch brings you the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Top 5 participants – Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

Shine Shetty

Shine Shetty is an undisputed leader in the area of ​​popularity and public voting for eliminations. From day 1, Shine Shetty reigns over Bigg Boss Kannada 7 with her consistent performance in tasks, the ability to make contact with the public and to meet the expectations of the house. However, competition is fierce and it would be interesting to see if Shine can keep his head high until the final.

Vasuki Vaibhav

Vasuki is one of the most talented finds of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Vasuki has to stick to his game and also managed to win the Ticket to the final. However, Vasuki’s dream run can be stopped by none other than Shine in terms of popularity.

Kuri Prat monkey

Prataap is one of the greatest artists of this season. His witty one-liners and entertainment factor will probably take him to the final. Kuri also has a huge reach among the audience, which will be crucial when voting for the final. If the makers of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 want to bring a surprise, Prataap is a natural winner.

Bhoomi Shetty

Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav’s best friend, is currently the strongest female participant in the house. Bhoomi had a brilliant start to the season and she easily crushed the female competition. Bhoomi’s ride in Bigg Boss Kannada 7, however, has been a roller coaster and it can go either way in the final for this talented youngster.

Deepika Das

A strong female participant with a permanent following among the audience was Deepika Das. The popularity of Deepika, however, decreased due to her choice of the captaincy problem with Chandan Achar. Deepika was unable to impress on a large scale and she was in the bottom two at Priyanka during the last eviction.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Finalists Popularity Vote

