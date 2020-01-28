Advertisement

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is fast approaching the final and with only six days left, things get warmed up among the participants. There were six participants left in season 7 of Bigg Boss Kannada and last night there was a short vote with Shine, Deepika, Prataap, Harish and Bhoomi nominated for elimination. Vasuki won the ticket for the final task and immediately in the Top 5 for the finals there was a fierce mood and eventually Harish Raj was eliminated. The elimination of Harish Raj can be a shock to many Bigg Boss Kannada 7 fans as he led the voices for a while, but in the end others got more votes than him and he was removed from Bigg Boss’s house

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Grand Final Date and time

The expectation is that Bigg Boss Kannada final season 7 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 6:00 PM. The vote for the grand finale is probably starting tonight.

Vote for your favorite participant to win the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 title

Advertisement

Previous article Winner Big Boss Boss Kannada 7 – Who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 title? Vote below

Advertisement