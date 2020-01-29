Bigg Boss 13 Voting trends January 29 – Vishal puts Siddharth and Shehnaz, Arti Singh at risk of elimination this week? Vote now!

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 starts week 18 and the nomination process is complete. The drama, the chaos, the fun and the fighting largely take place in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Many shoulders have been shed this week and the nomination of Siddharth and Shehnaz for eliminations is crucial. While Bigg Boss 13 is entering the decisive phase where participants and audiences are not yet out of the ugly spit between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, the eighteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will be a very important one.

There were no captains last week because the captain’s job was abruptly stopped. It should be noted that Arti’s voice share is lagging behind and there are reasons that she can be evicted this week. Surprisingly, only four nominations have been announced for this week and Arti is clearly the weakest.

One of the big weapons, Siddharth Shukla has also been nominated this week and he won more than 33% of the votes during the opening day. However, Vishal has risen to the top with the favor of the Asim fans. He is slightly ahead of the voting share of Siddharth Shukla.

The episodes of the weekend trip promise a lot of action and excitement while host Salman Khan addresses the events of the week. Although deportation nominations have been announced, it is quite clear that Arti of Vishal will be deported this week.

Elimination nominations for Bigg Boss 13 Week 18

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

Arti Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal, Siddharth in Top 2 In large polling reports, Arti in Danger Zone – Day 2 of public voting – January 29

Unexpectedly, Vishal and Sidharth lead large polling reports on Day 2 of public voting. However, it was surprising to see that the Shehnaz was nominated for eliminations this week. Although the participants are struggling hard to be saved from deportations, tasks are becoming more difficult and more intense every day.

Siddharth and Vishal are at the top with no less than 66% votes. These are, however, early trends and will swing anyway. Arti Singh is absolutely not safe in view of the increase in Vishal. A shocking turn can be on the cards, because the battle between Arti and Vishal is probably the story of this week’s eliminations.

Vishal jumps to first position in public voting! Are the Asim fans saving him?

Vishal breathes fresh air into the house after his traumatic experiences with Madhurima Tuli who was deported last week for showing violence against Vishal. However, this week has been a week of redemption for Vishal so far. Although it was a normal sight in the lower half of the audience’s voting results, Vishal jumped to the first position in audience voting with a 33% vote share that is much higher than Arti and Shehnaz’s vote shares at the moment. Do fans support Asim Vishal or does he get his respect from the audience?

Arti Singh and Vishal in a twisted fight to be saved from elimination!

The results of this week’s elimination vote promises to be a close fight to the end. Arti is currently based on figures. However, Vishal is clearly far apart. The voice fluctuation can go either way, but the bottom line is that this week’s elimination will be too close. Arti Singh is also at the bottom, but her voice share was worrying compared to the other three participants. Will the fans of Siddharth try to save Arti Singh?

The fight is mostly between Arti Singh and Vishal, even though he leads. Siddharth and Shehnaz are potential finalists of Bigg Boss 13.

Do fights and violence get coverage, vote?

There is no lack of violence at home. Sidharth has taken violence to a whole new level, as seasoned participants such as Paras and Mahira now play more sensibly. We have seen that Siddharth and Shehnaz resort to physical struggles and have so many other participants. However, this seems like a great way to get coverage and the participants seem to understand that.

Shehnaz rubs shoulders with Siddharth, will she succeed in her fight?

Shehnaaz is one of the most favorite participants of Bigg Boss 13. Although she has a huge fan base and is likely to be saved from eliminations, she made some shocking flips during this week’s elimination nominations. Sidharth and Shehnaaz quarrel started when Sidharth rescued Arti during the eviction nomination than her boyfriend and rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now she has joined Sidharth’s rival Asim Riaz. We have some interesting episodes tonight.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 18 Elimination Voting share according to TheNewsCrunch Polls – Day 2 of public voting – January 29

