Bigg Boss 13 starts week 18 and the nomination process is complete. The drama, the chaos, the fun and the fighting largely take place in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Many shoulders have been shed this week and the nomination of Siddharth and Shehnaz for eliminations is crucial. While Bigg Boss 13 is entering the decisive phase where participants and audiences are not yet out of the ugly spit between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, the eighteenth week elimination of Bigg Boss 13 this week will be a very important one.

There were no captains last week because the captain’s job was abruptly stopped. It should be noted that Vishal’s voice share is lagging behind and there are reasons that he can be evicted this week. Surprisingly, only four nominations have been announced for this week and Vishal and Arti are clearly the weakest.

Siddharth Shukla, one of the big weapons, was also nominated this week and he won more than 50% of the votes during the opening day.

The episodes of the weekend trip promise a lot of action and excitement while host Salman Khan addresses the events of the week. Although deportation nominations have been announced, it is quite clear that Arti of Vishal will be deported this week.

Elimination nominations for Bigg Boss 13 Week 18

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

Arti Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

Siddharth, Shehnaz in Top 2 In large polling reports, Arti in Danger Zone – Day 1 of public voting – January 28

As expected, Shehnaaz and Sidharth lead the way in large polling reports from day 1 of voting the public. However, it was surprising to see that the Shehnaz was nominated for eliminations this week. Although the participants are struggling hard to be saved from deportations, tasks are becoming more difficult and more intense every day.

Siddharth and Shehnaz are alone at the top with no less than 68% votes. These are, however, early trends and will swing anyway. Arti Singh and Vishal are not safe about a mile. Arti Singh and Vishal, however, follow the voting trends that may change based on the performance in the coming week. A shocking turn can be on the cards, because the battle between Arti and Vishal is probably the story of this week’s eliminations.

Vishal jumps to third position in public voting! Are the Asim fans saving him?

Vishal breathes fresh air into the house after his traumatic experiences with Madhurima Tuli who was deported last week for showing violence against Vishal. However, this week has been a week of redemption for Vishal so far. Although it was a normal sight in the lower half of the audience voting results, Vishal jumped to third position in the audience voting with a 26% vote share that is much higher than Arti’s vote shares at the moment. Do fans support Asim Vishal or does he get his respect from the audience?

Do fights and violence get coverage, vote?

There is no lack of violence at home. Sidharth has taken violence to a whole new level, as seasoned participants such as Paras and Mahira now play more sensibly. We have seen that Siddharth and Shehnaz resort to physical struggles and have so many other participants. However, this seems like a great way to get coverage and the participants seem to understand that.

Shehnaz rubs shoulders with Siddharth, will she succeed in her fight?

Shehnaaz is one of the most favorite participants of Bigg Boss 13. Although she has a huge fan base and is likely to be saved from eliminations, she made some shocking flips during this week’s elimination nominations. Sidharth and Shehnaaz quarrel started when Sidharth rescued Arti during the eviction nomination than her boyfriend and rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill. Now she has joined Sidharth’s rival Asim Riaz. We have some interesting episodes tonight.

Is the revival of Paras coming to a halt?

Paras failed to have any credibility other than her usual tirades and choosing Mahira. He has never performed a task with the utmost will and is known for his rage against fellow participants in his bossy voice. However, it is a surprise to see Paras fall into the bottom three, which makes the eviction drama more interesting for this week.

However, if all participants are nominated this week, it would be interesting to see if Paras can continue to increase its presence in the elite club of the house.

Are Mahira and Shehnaz going to fight against Mahira’s credibility while jumping into the top 5?

Mahira Sharma and Shehnaz have consistently been at odds since Siddharth and Paras have made a return to the house. The recent fight between Mahira and Shehnaz seems to reveal a growing gap between the two friends whose unity is crucial to the prospects of Siddharth and Paras. With Mahira being nominated this week, she closes horns with the most popular female participant in the house. Is it worth the risk?

Arti Singh and Vishal in a close fight to be saved from elimination!

The results of this week’s elimination vote promises to be a close fight to the end. Arti is currently based on figures. However, Vishal is clearly not far apart. The voice fluctuation can go either way, but the bottom line is that this week’s elimination will be too close. Arti Singh is also at the bottom, but her voice share has increased marginally compared to the other three.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 18 Elimination Voting share according to TheNewsCrunch Polls – Day 1 of public voting – January 28

Shehnaaz Gill – 30% vote share Sidharth Shukla – 38% vote share Arti Singh – share of 6% Vishal Aditya Singh – 26% vote share



Bigg Boss 13 Online voting Week 18

Voting via the Voot app – You can install the Voot app from the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Bigg Boss 13. There is a voting banner and log in and vote for your favorite participant Voting via the MyJio app – Use the MyJio app and vote for your favorite participant by clicking on the Bigg Boss 13 voting banner



You can vote for our poll to get instant results about your favorite participants

Vote to save your favorite participants

Who will be deported this week? Let us know in the comments below.

