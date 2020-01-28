Advertisement

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 13 is now only a stone’s throw away. Yes, there are now only three left in the final. This increases the tension in the Bigg Boss house. There are currently 8 members left in Bigg Boss house. In Bigg Boss’s house there is a large crowd everywhere. According to the information received, eviction this week will be very different and fun at Bigg Boss’s house. Bigg Boss 4 participants have been nominated to be out of the house. It calls Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaz Gill, Aarti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh. Of these four names, Siddharth and Shehnaz are counted in the Strong Contestant style in the Bigg Boss house. So in the Bigg Boss house, both Aarti and Vishal are weak members.

Let me tell you, this time it’s hard to have Siddharth and Shahnaz’s avict from Bigg Boss house. Following fans on social media is huge. Whatever the two do, the public really likes it. If many will be deported in such a situation, then it is Vishal Aditya Singh and Aarti Singh. The sword of eviction currently depends on both. So among the members present in the house, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Aseem Riaz, Rashmi Desai are safe this week.

Let us tell you that Shefali Jariwala has been released this week. After he left the house, he made revelations about many members who were present in the house. After being homeless, Shefali Jariwala was seen to support Siddharth Shukla and express her anger against Aseem Riyaz. Shefali Jariwala has opened many secrets in his interview.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 Online voting Week 18

Voting via the Voot app – You can install the Voot app from the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Bigg Boss 13. There is a voting banner and log in and vote for your favorite participant

Voting via the MyJio app – Use the MyJio app and vote for your favorite participant by clicking on the Bigg Boss 13 voting banner

Vote online on the Voot website – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

You can vote for our unofficial TheNewsCrunch poll to get instant results about your favorite participants:

Vote to save your favorite participants

Advertisement