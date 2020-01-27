Advertisement

Shefali Jariwala is from the house of “Bigg Boss 13”. “Thorn Lag” girl Shefali Jariwala made a wildcard entry at Bigg Boss’s house. Shefali has been in constant discussion since she entered the Bigg Boss house. But Shefali Jariwala got very fewer votes than the rest of the members, after which the makers put her out of Bigg Boss. But now after she has left Bigg Boss’s home, Shefali Jariwala has revealed a lot about the members present in the house.

Shefali Jariwala supported Siddharth Shukla and said: ‘This time there are very good participants at Bigg Boss’s house. I personally love and support Siddharth Shukla. His patience and courage in Bigg Boss’s house is amazing. Siddharth Shukla also fell ill in the Bigg Boss house some time ago, despite this he contributed the best in the house. But I don’t know why it seems that only this time a girl will win the Big Boss trophy. In recent weeks, it will be proven who wins the Big Boss trophy.

Shefali Jariwala from the house of “Bigg Boss 13” was also in a special discussion about the fight with participant Asim Riaz. Both days are fought for some reason. Speaking of Asim Riaz, Shefali said, “They keep provoking people all day long at Bigg Boss’s house. Sometimes their antics get out of tolerance. In the Bigg Boss house he is constantly seen turning on Siddharth Shukla and the rest of the members. He was not like that before, but his behavior has changed a lot in a few weeks.

