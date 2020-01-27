Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 has reached a crucial stage where all participants fight hard to stay in the game. Today, Monday January 27, 2020, it is time for the nomination task, where at the end of the task Bigg Boss will nominate some participants for elimination voting. People can vote to save their favorite participants online or via the voot app. With eight participants left, there will be a big fight among them to win this task to save themselves from nominations. Sidharth Shukla has won the elite club task and can use this to save herself from nomination every week.

Bigg Boss 13 Week 18 Nomination Task

A dome is set up in the yard and on each buzzer, every participant must sit in the dome and count for 17 minutes manually. Whose count is accurate or comes close to the number mentioned by Bigg Boss, is declared safe for the nominations and is not plotted at the end of this weekend.

Bigg Boss 13 week 18 Eviction nomination list

With eight participants left, it is a hot event tonight during the elimination nomination. The participants are

Advertisement

Asim Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Mahira Sharma

Paras Chhabra

Arti Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh

Bigg Boss 13 Online voting Week 18

Voting via the Voot app – You can install the Voot app from the Play Store or Apple Store and search for Bigg Boss 13. There is a voting banner and log in and vote for your favorite participant

Voting via the MyJio app – Use the MyJio app and vote for your favorite participant by clicking on the Bigg Boss 13 voting banner

Vote online on the Voot website – https://www.voot.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-season-13/bigg-boss-13-voting-online/

You can vote for our unofficial TheNewsCrunch poll to get instant results about your favorite participants:

Vote to save your favorite participant

Previous articleBigg Boss Kannada 7 Voting Week 16 – Which five participants will be in the top 5 in BB house after deportation, Vote nowNext articleBigg Boss 13 Mall Task – Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla come out of the house to compete in the mall task

Advertisement