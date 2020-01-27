Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 Updates: In an episode of Bigg Boss 13 you must have seen that Shehnaz Gill and Asim Riaz had the opportunity to become members of Elite Club. After this Hina Khan had entered the house and had endlessly conquered the task between Shehnaaz and Aseem. Aseem Riyaz became the first participant to receive Hina Khan’s elite club membership. But in the final episode, the second member for the Elite Club has also been selected and it is none other than Sidharth Shukla, the most popular member of Bigg Boss 13. The Street Dancer 3D team arrived at Weekend Ka Vaar yesterday. In the task that the participants played, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Siddharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were contenders for membership.

But Salman Khan gave a task to these four participants, with the member that would get the most votes based on live votes in the audience at the weekend. He becomes the next member of the elite club. In this task, Sidharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) received 7.6 votes and the next member of the elite club. But now that we know the news that we are going to tell you, the fans of Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla (Sidharth Shukla) will not have the place where happiness is. According to the news, the participants, as well as Asim and Siddharth, who have become members of the Elite Club, will soon be brought to a mall by the makers. Where both participants must appeal to vote for themselves. The makers are currently planning to remove Asim and Siddharth from the house.

Like every week in today’s Bigg Boss 13 episode, this week will also be a nomination task among all participants. In the last episode, Shefali Jariwala received the least votes from the audience. As a result, his journey home at home already ended yesterday. Today it must be clear which householder will be homeless this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement