Bigg Boss 13 January 29, 2020 – Shehnaz Gill’s brother warns Sidharth Shukla, reveals the truth about Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra

Advertisement

Through the connection of participants in Bigg Boss 13, the air in the house changes. The connections from outside come from home and are busy making disclosures at Wedne. Vikas Gupta, Kashmeera Shah and others come home and explode bombs. If we are talking about the connection of Shehnaaz Gill, then his brother will kill the entrance to the house with this right. We don’t say this, but the new promotion from Bigg Boss 13 is proof of this. In the new promotion from Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is seen jumping for joy after seeing his brother.

After which Shehnaaz’s brother Gill was seen talking to Siddharth about the deteriorating relationship in the house. In the promo we see the brothers of Shehnaaz Gill tell them that it is not necessary to trust Rashami Desai.

Rashmi Desai has already said that the game of Shehnaaz Gill is nothing without Siddharth Shukla. She is zero in the show. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother tries to convince Shukla and his sister to end the fight.

Advertisement

The brother of Shehnaaz Gill further says that even if you feel something in the house, but from the outside, it is seen that no one but Shehnaaz Gill supports you in this show. Rashmi Desai (Paras Chhabra) and Mahira Sharma want to separate you two. What you see is not like these three.

See Bigg Boss 13 promotion

It is clear from the Bigg Boss 13 promo that the brother of Shehnaaz Gill starts filling her and Siddharth Shukla’s ears as soon as he gets home. Now this has to happen, every connection wants their favorite participant to be the winner of the show. In such a situation, tell us how excited you are to see this move happen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement