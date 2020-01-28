Advertisement

The 28 January 2020 episode of Bigg Boss 13 today will be very special. Many wild card entries will be made at the Bigg Boss house. Along with this, Himanshi Khurana has entered the house to support Bigg Boss participant Asim Riaz. The makers of the show have released a video on social media. It shows that as soon as Himanshi Khurana enters the Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz is overjoyed and takes a lot of love. Asim Riaz saw the opportunity and also introduced Himanshi Khurana and said, “Will you marry me?” Watch the video

Let us tell you, Himanshi Khurana has broken her old relationship to have a relationship with Asim Riaz. There was news in the media that Himanshi broke her engagement for Asim. Let us tell you, when Himanshi Khurana was a participant of Bigg Boss, she told Asim that “she is connected to a relationship”. He also spoke frankly with Asim Riaz about his friend Chow. Despite this, Asim Riaz expressed his love for Himanshi Khurana. After leaving the house, Himanshi Khurana was always seen in support of Asim Riaz.

Apart from this, the host of the show also provided Salman Khan with information about Himanshi Khurana in a weekend episode, in which he said: “they are single now and their engagement has been broken.” Since then they have both been trending on social media. The public wanted to see the couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana together on social media.

