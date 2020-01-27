Advertisement

The TV show Bigg Boss 13, broadcast on Colors, has been the biggest hit season of all time. This season, this TV program received a great response from the public, which is clearly visible on the TRP of the TV program. In such a situation, the makers do not want to let this opportunity go by hand. That’s why the makers have made a great plan to make season 13 even more super hit.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, the makers have called participants into the house. The roommates of the participants do not come to the house of Bigg Boss for a few moments, but for a few days of guests. But meanwhile, big news has come. The entertainment website Spotboye reported, TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee is once again becoming a guest at home. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will re-enter the house by entering a wildcard and will be seen in support of her friend Rashami Desai during the family task.

Yes, your beloved “Gopi Bahu”, i.e. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is coming to the home of Rashmi Desai. According to the report, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also received a considerable amount for this. According to the report, when they thought they would call family members at home, the makers thought it best to invite Devoleena as a family member to support Rashmi Desai. In such a situation, the fans of Devoleena Bhattacharjee are about to jump again. Are you happy with this news? Leave your comment below.

Advertisement

Advertisement