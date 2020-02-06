Big Ten basketball faces unprecedented, unparalleled parity this season

Advertisement

When the Indiana Hoosiers close their regular 2019-20 season with a home game against Wisconsin on March 7, they have gone through a glove that may be unprecedented in college basketball. Because what teams go through in the Big Ten is generally a whole new experience.

Before the 2018-19 season, the conference decided to expand the competition track to 20 games per team. Coincidentally, last year the competition experienced an increase in the level of competition that was accelerated in 2019-2020. And so the teams in this competition are confronted with a series of demanding games that tax the ability of teams to recover and improve.

Everyone is fighting to survive the next game.

“Our competition is the worst because our competition is the best,” said Michigan state coach, Tom Izzo, after recording a brutal defeat at Purdue last month.

Of the 14 members of the Big Ten, 12 are expected to compete for berths in the 68-team NCAA Tournament. They could all make it, although that is unlikely and certainly without precedent. A large part will do that. Striking this level of opposition several times a week limits the ability of teams to make important profit streaks, build attractive records with won losses, and position themselves for the types of NCAA Tournament seeds that all teams strive for.

After Indiana won a 82-74 win in Nebraska on January 82, the Hoosiers were able to view their schedule and see 13 remaining games. And each of those games would be against an NCAA Tournament contender. They were faced with an uninterrupted series of games against Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa. The average NET ranking for those 13 opponents: 26th. Eleven of those 13 games would be Quad-1 odds, bringing the total of IU for the year to 16 Quad-1 games from 31.

San Diego State, unbeaten and number 1 in the NET, will end the regular season after facing four Quad-1 opponents all year round. Perpetual powerhouse Duke, a member of the historically dominant Atlantic Coastal Conference, will have faced eight.

“This competition is the deepest competition in America, and you always go to hard spots,” said Archie Miller coach from Indiana in his weekly radio show. “It was very difficult for everyone.”

This is not just about what Indiana stands for. It is about the nature of the competition and its impact on the pursuit of NCAA bids by teams, more comfortable tournament seeds and, ultimately, progress in the tournament itself.

What the Big Ten tournament candidates go through is a challenge for many of the standard NCAA Tournament canards.

The selection committee declares that they want to see teams play with challenging schedules? We’ll see it on Saturday – when the committee members reveal their projected top four seeds on CBS at 12.30 p.m. – whether they give a lot of weight to what teams like Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State have had to do since playing the competition.

The top four teams in the Big Ten have so far played an average of nine Quad-1 games, with many more on the program. Kansas, with 12, has played more than anyone else. Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State and West Virginia have all played seven or less.

Only Big East members, whose competition also has a shortage of non-competitive teams, face a similar challenge. A small advantage, however, is that they play two conference games less. Big East teams also do not confront a similar legion of great elite men and elite talent; players such as Iowa Luka Garza, Maryland Jalen Smith, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Cassius Winston of Michigan State and Daniel Oturu of Minnesota would form a solid All-America team, and that would leave out Penn State star Lamar Stevens. But that’s just the competition to make All-Big Ten.

What Big Ten teams experience this season is therefore both unprecedented and unrivaled. In 1991, the original Big East Conference had eight NCAA tournament candidates among the nine teams and set a record for the percentage of members invited to the NCAAs when seven were selected, including 16-14 Villanova.

Those Wildcats played a hugely difficult schedule, with 17 of their 30 pre-tournament matches against teams that reached the field. Different Big Ten teams can come close to that with only their competition times. The Indiana schedule has 14 conference games against teams that have so far been included in every version of my projected brackets for Fox Sports. If Purdue made it as good as the others, it would increase the number of IUs to 16 such games.

The adventures of all Big Ten teams reaching the NCAA tournament could be a revealing test of the saying that playing a difficult schedule is the best way to prepare a team for March Madness. This maxim seems to contradict what we see, but of course teams still have a while to convince us otherwise.

The impact on the teams involved in the competition is not only reflected in their profit-loss records, although that element is certainly clear. There is no Big Ten team with fewer than four losses in the season. The ACC has three, the Big 12 has two. The SEC has one.

There is also the challenge of developing a team in these circumstances. Michigan State entered the preseason as an almost unanimous number 1 choice, but the season-dependent injury to guard Joshua Langford put the Spartans in a position to construct a whole new approach.

While Duke can shoot 8 of 30 from the field at Boston College in the first half – and 1 of 15 from a 3-point range in the game – and still leave BC with an eight-point win on the road, and Louisville behind Wake Forest can fall home with a dozen points, trying only two free throws and collecting 52 second-half points to win double digits, the Spartans can shoot out of the field better than 47 percent and still lose at home to Penn State.

Louisville is an excellent basketball team with considerable potential, but the cardinals are still solving their point guard situation. Duke is an excellent team with a four-game winning streak, but the Devils have the ability to keep looking for their best rotation while navigating through this current piece, which included only a single Quad-1 opponent.

Whether this is a luxury or an obstacle will be determined in March. At the moment it seems like a luxury.

