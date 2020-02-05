Big Smoke Brewing Co. Forests of Azure

Advertisement

Initially set up as a microbrewery behind The Antelope pub

Surbiton, Big Smoke Brew Co. has become hugely known since its launch

2014.

Now

operating from a new brewery at Sandown Industrial Estate in Esher, Surrey, Big

Smoke Brew Co. products are representative of the beer that the brewery has

founders James Morgan and Richard Craig enjoy drinking personally, that’s all

tasteful, hard and free of additives. The brewery also makes an overview

point to refrain from using Isinglass coverings – a by-product obtained from

the dried fish blisters, used by many breweries to make their beers

Transparent.

Advertisement

With the switch to the new brewery, the award-winning craft beer

brand has also embraced the canning revolution, with all their core beers now

Available in tins and delivered nationwide. Using six 65 hectoliters tanks, the

brewery is now able to brew five times the amount of beer, equal to

about 8,000 pints per brew, while a state-of-the-art canning line

produces 1600 cans per hour.

Big Smoke’s Forests of Azure, a blueberry wheat beer brewed with a hint of vanilla, is a unique collaboration with The White Hag Irish Brewing Co. Aromas of blueberries are initially prominent on the nose, as expected, accompanied by some vanilla and a seemingly milky tone. Blueberry stays in the mouth with a medium bitter, slightly acidic edge: light-medium body with carbonated carbonic acid. In general, it is a smooth, easy-drinking fruit beer with unexpected alcohol-in-volume (5.6 percent). Blueberry continues on the dry, slightly astringent aftertaste along with a whisper of vanilla and clove.

Further

information about Big Smoke Brew Co. can be found here.