GENEVA, Switzerland – Human Rights Watch accused China of suppressing criticism of its response to the deadly novel coronavirus on February 6, saying it had worsened the outbreak.

HRW chief Kenneth Roth also criticized the Chinese government’s blocking of various cities to contain the virus as a “sledgehammer”.

“There were major problems in China’s response to the corona virus that made the outbreak worse,” Roth told reporters in Geneva, although he also said that China deserved to share the virus’ DNA sequence early on.

Roth pointed in particular to the “suppression” of reports about the virus in China in the early days of the outbreak and the subsequent efforts to stamp out criticism of its response on social media.

“There is no place for secrecy to fight an epidemic,” said Roth, who was barred from entering Hong Kong last month to submit a report accusing China of attempting to undermine the global human rights protection system ,

“It is a time for complete transparency, even if it is embarrassing, because public health has to be protected from a certain political power. Unfortunately, that is not Beijing’s approach,” he said.

Roth also criticized a number of city closures in the epidemic of the epidemic in central China’s Hubei province, which affected approximately 56 million people.

“Quarantines of this type don’t normally work. Quarantines, as advocated by health authorities, are much more targeted. They are aimed at people who have been diagnosed with the virus,” he said.

“People have to be fed, they have to be accommodated, they have to be treated and there are large gaps in the Chinese government’s response to these individual needs. This is not a right-wing approach to public health. It is the treatment of public health. ” with a sledgehammer, “he said.

More than 28,000 people across China are now infected, and the death toll has increased to 563.

The Chinese Supreme Court said last month that overly tough crackdown on online rumors during the outbreak had eroded public confidence in a rare police complaint.

The authorities suspected that the disease originated in a wildlife market in Wuhan City and informed the World Health Organization on December 31 of the new virus.

A day later, 8 people were punished by the police after online claims that Wuhan was affected by another outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which killed nearly 800 people between 2002 and 2003.

The group was reprimanded for “posting or forwarding false information online without verification,” a police statement said at the time.

Authorities in Wuhan have been criticized online for holding information about the infection until late last year, despite knowing about the new weeks of illness. – Rappler.com