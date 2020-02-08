Big news on the Undertaker against Sting WWE WrestleMania rumors

Advertisement

Sting was reportedly in talks with the WWE for a role during a Saudi event. That didn’t happen, but a new rumor says that WWE might have something bigger in store for the Stinger.

TalkSport reports that Sting is rumored to be medically cleared for a return to the ring. He could have a match at WrestleMania “and the match is believed to be against The Undertaker.”

Rumors proliferate that the WCW symbol has been medically deleted to have another WWE match.

Advertisement

And it is believed that the match will take place with The Undertaker.

If WWE can pull this WrestleMania match through, it could be a big win for the show. Many fans could only tune in to see this dream match.

We have to see what’s in stock. However, Sting said that he would only return to a mania match against the Undertaker.

Sting seems determined to get his match, and Undertaker would probably like to work with him too.

The Undertaker against Goldberg was not the dream that many people had hoped for. There were many other factors such as the trip to Saudi Arabia, the dry heat, and the fact that Goldberg got concussion at the start of the game.