Big Mouth receives three-season renewal from Netflix

Netflix just gave Big Mouth a hormone monster-sized renewal and ordered three additional seasons (4, 5 and 6) of the animated collection nominated for the Emmy Award. The gift has already been renewed for a 3rd season, which will arrive this fall.

The announcement came on Friday, along with information that Brutus Pink – Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett’s animation production company – signed a multi-year agreement with Netflix to provide additional animated exhibits and films.

Big Mouth chooses the voices of Kroll and John Mulaney as a pair of seventh grade students navigating through the uncomfortable world of puberty. (Kroll also comments on Maury, a hormone monster responsible for the endless embarrassment of his fees before puberty.) Other voices include Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Schiefer, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Andrew Rannells and Paula Pell, June Among others Diane Raphael and Gina Rodriguez.

“Big Mouth brilliantly captures the most unpleasant part of a person’s life, puberty, in a hilarious but heartwarming way,” said Mike Moon, director of adult entertainment for Netflix, in an announcement. “We couldn’t be too excited to continue our relationship with Brutus Pink and provide additional stories, humor, and hormones to Netflix members around the world.”

