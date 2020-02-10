Big match for WWE SmackDown announced this week

Advertisement

WWE will bring another episode of Friday Night SmackDown to FOX this week and they have a great match. Last week Carmella won a fateful 4-way match and became number 1 in Bayley’s SmackDown women’s title. This match will take place this week.

During a commercial break for Raw, it was announced that Bayley would defend the SmackDown women’s title against Carmella this Friday night.

It was expected that this match would take place in Saudi Arabia at the Super ShowDown. Promotional material seemed to indicate that this was the location of the game. The match will take place in the US and will be held this Friday night in SmackDown.

