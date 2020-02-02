Big Little Lies Season 3 unlikely because there is no obvious story

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

They are (in all likelihood) curtains for the Monterey 5.

HBO President Casey Bloys echoed TVLine, saying there were no plans to re-release Big Little Lies for season three.

“I wouldn’t say, never say, (but) … at first glance, there is no obvious place, no obvious story,” Bloys reporter instructed. “That means it is a rare group of actors and producers, writers and administrators. If they all came to me and said,” Now we have the best attitude – notice that! “I will definitely be open to it.”

Advertisement

The season 2 final on Sunday was one for the report books. The first broadcast of the Swan Tune delivered 1.98 million linear viewers, surpassing the previous 1.86 million report (set until the season one finale). TVLine’s readers gave the Big Little Lies finale an average rating of “B +”.

“I really like this group of people – I would do something with them,” Bloys told TVLine again in February. “Whatever the reality, you are one of the busiest actresses who work in Hollywood. Now we have offers with a couple of them – Nicole (Kidman) is making her subsequent gift (The Undoing) with us. I just assume it doesn’t really look.

“See, when they all came to me and said,” We all worked out our schedules! “- then sure,” added Bloys with fun. “However, I just don’t think it looks real.”