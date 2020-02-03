Big Little Lies Season 2 Finale Recap: Do you swear to tell the complete reality?

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Do you want to catch up Learn our previous reviews of Big Little Lies here.

Definitely the hypocrisy and deception of Big Little Lies’ second season, which ended by dropping a gradual dose of fact bombs at us. (And was that really the case? Here is the latest part of an accessible 3rd season.)

The finale on Sunday begins with an extra elliptical look back at Perry’s death and Celeste stares blankly into the bathtub. She watches a previous video of her and Perry on her iPad and smiles at the happy memories … until she comes across a video in which one of her boys must have been watching her through a cracked door? (We don’t see what she sees.) Ed also takes out his frustrations on a punching bag and even Ziggy urges Jane to give Corey another chance.

Advertisement

Renata is busy insulting a poor Starbucks barista when she encounters Mary Louise and pounds her for placing Celeste with it. Mary Louise simply thinks Celeste might want support, but she picks up Renata when she quips that nannies are generally “more trouble than value”. (Has she hit a nerve?) Renata explodes on her and calls her “judgy judger … keep your eyes on yourself.” In the meantime, the lawyers of Celeste and Mary Louise prepare their clients for the positive, the controversial Cross-examination, and we see flashes of something that looks like Perry as a kid lined with blood? Hmmm.

Mary Louise comments in the courtroom and Celeste asks if she thinks she is a depraved mother. Mary Louise considers herself “committed”, but then lists all of her violent and unpredictable actions. She believes the boys are in “imminent danger,” but Celeste considers that she has by no means reported them to a small protection provider. Celeste will make Mary Louise admit that she has only noticed that she has lost her mood and then asks, “Have you ever lost your mood?” She leads a time when Mary Louise drove and her son Raymond died “since you misplaced your mood” (!). Mary Louise says the query is “obscene” and exhales a breath, but Celeste insists that these are related questions. Perry was 5 at the time , we study and Celeste asks sharply: “Have you ever accused him of causing the crash?”

Perry confided to Celeste that his mother had instructed him at all times to distract her and provoke Raymond’s death, and Celeste based her on whether Mary Louise was so nicely offended or not. Mary Louise violently calls her “a liar” and tries again to defend herself. She says Perry is by no means abusive – and Jane was “wrong” when she accused Perry of rape. It’s all Celeste’s fault to like violent traffic, she says, and says in tears, “He’s the sufferer here. Not you.” Celeste’s answer: Participation in this iPad video, in which the guys captured Perry as he went through Celeste brutally attacked an open door. Madeline then congratulates Celeste, but she is still undecided that she is going to exercise custody and doubts that she will ever allow Perry to be abused: “I may not be a very good mother.” Madeline calms her down, though no one is excellent and encourages them not to falter.

In the aquarium, Jane apologizes to Corey for her distance. she needs him to walk and have fun, but his concept of “fun” seems to be with her. (Awww.) Celeste also celebrates her good day in the courtroom, even if her boys ask about their confrontation with Mary Louise: “Did you beat her up?” Speaking of Mary Louise: She goes to Celeste’s door and accuses Celeste of being false about being Perry abused as a boy. Perry mentioned it, Celeste insisted, but after she locked her door, Mary Louise freaked out and shouted, “It’s not true! It’s not true!”

Bonnie sits back at her mother’s bed and tells her how much she loves her: “It took my whole life to say that.” Then she takes a pillow … but when her father comes in, we don’t see her suffocating her mother really – she just snuggled into the mattress. And one thing would have clicked, as a result of the following morning Bonnie’s mother was awake and asked for breakfast. I hope she doesn’t notice what Bonnie ordered her to do, though …

Madeline is busy beating herself up because she started the lie in the first place: “It dissolves all of our friendships.” But as Celeste figures out, some of them weren’t very clear at first: The real lie, she says. is friendship. “Madeline believes that her marriage will also break up when Ed sits her down and says that after the marriage they committed“ delusions ”. However, she is surprised by saying, “We want to renew our vows. “He needs a brand new start, and she does. They seal it with a kiss, and Madeline immediately switches to Bridezilla mode. However, Ed has to keep it small and intimate. And she or he agrees!

Celeste takes her boys in small suits and ties to the courtroom to make the decision – quite simply when Bonnie’s mother is thrown out of her room after trying what the doctors think is another stroke. The rest of Monterey 5 is there, though, when the choice begins to express its determination … and Mary Louise interrupts! After watching the video, she says that she “had no concept” and apologizes, but claims that she just needs the best for the boys. She tells Celeste that she was “complicit in” her personal abuse and that she mocked her “social adventures” with various men … everything in the boys’ entrance area! Celeste gets her flip and accuses Mary Louise of turning Perry into an offensive fool. Your boys “will probably be good men,” she explains. Then the election reveals her resolve, rejects Mary Louise’s petition, and grants Celeste full custody. Bam!

The boys hug Mary Louise while Bonnie and her father and daughter stare at their mother. She is handed away, we learn, and Nathan expresses condolences to Bonnie. But then Bonnie hits him in the gut with a blow: “I’m not in love with you. I don’t suppose I ever was. ”(Ouch.) Renata returns and discovers that Gordon is still there with his toys: he has received a collector who buys them all and one way or another lets wait. Renata is angry: all her things are gone and Gordon will have to wait for his little toy trains? (God, Laura Dern is great this season, right?) She’ll take revenge by grabbing a baseball bat (!) And smashing his valuable practice set by punching Gordon in the chest throughout the year. And when she points out at him, it feels better for the last time, doesn’t it?

We look back on the renewal of Madeline and Ed’s vows, with only her daughters sitting on a cliff by the sea with them and Madeline wearing a beautiful floral crown. When we saw Willies and Paula Nelson’s “Have you ever seen the rain?” Listen, let’s see Jane and Corey dance together and get closer. Renata assures Amabella that everything is fine. Celeste kisses a previous Perry iPad video; and a glazed Bonnie who drives off alone in the evening. She is accompanied by the rest of Monterey 5 as everyone walks into the police station together. Paging detective Quinlan! It seems that the greatest little lie has been atoned for by everyone.

All right, it’s your flip: Rate the final of the Big Little Lies in our voting slip, and then get the feedback to share your reactions on site.