Big Little Lies: Reese and Meryl's MIA Ice Cream Clash was probably a better meme than the scene, says HBO Boss

I screamed, you screamed, we all screamed for Big Little Lies, the infamous Reese Witherspoon-Mery Streep sundae … yet everything was in vain.

Pictures from the second season, spoiled by paparazzi, in which Witherspoon’s Madeline was discovered hurling an ice cream cone at Streeps Mary Louise (see below), excited social media after the end of the viral summer season. For reasons that remain a thriller (or maybe not?), The lively second landed on the floor of the reducing space.

Although HBO President Casey Bloys tells TVLine that he “was not interested in the artistic determination to include them or not,” the manager has a principle why the dessert-themed Fracas were dropped.

“I suspect it was made for a funnier meme on social media than (an actual scene),” muses the CEO. “It is clear that hitting Reese Witherspoon, who is holding an ice cream cone towards Meryl Streep’s head, is quite tedious. However, a look behind the scenes is very different from a scene in the narrative context of the present day.”

It was hypothesized that the scene in question could also be included as an “addition” on the current Season 2 DVD.

Oh Matt! No Wish. I have received them! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc

– Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 1, 2018