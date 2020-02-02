Big Little Lies: HBO boss responds to reports of a behind-the-scenes drama

Advertisement

Was there really a bigger drama behind the scenes of Big Little Lies than on the screen? Don’t think about the rumors, HBO’s high government says.

“There’s a lot of misinformation on the subject,” HBO program president Casey Bloys advised reporters during Tv Critics Affiliation’s summer season press tour of Season 1 director Jean-Marc Vallée on Wednesday. Arnold “did a fantastic job” as a director, Bloys emphasized. “She received exceptional performance from this solid.” However, “the director generally has no inventive management” for TV tasks, so any claim that the gift was taken from Arnold’s palms is “a false premise”.

He expressed the idea again that Vallée “is unilaterally determined to adopt the method and make it available”. After Arnold submitted their cuts of all seven episodes, he said, “All Production Personnel,” along with stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, “everyone asked Jean-Marc to be available and improve on the episodes.” The broadcast was just “business like traditional,” he concluded, including the fact that Arnold knew how this course would work from the start: “There were no surprises.”

The controversy stems from a report released by our sister website Indiewire earlier this month that details the struggle of skills during the filming of Lies’ second season (which just ended this Sunday). According to the report, Arnold was pushed apart after the manufacture, which had been wrapped in Vallée’s favor. Vallée undertook the modification of the collection together with a whopping 17 days of post-processing. The change was a belated attempt to fine-tune the second season to the visible appearance of the first season, and the result was reportedly an “incoherent” season, overseen by eleven editors.

HBO responded to Indiewire’s preliminary report with a press release: “Without Andrea Arnold, there would be no second season of Big Little Lies. We at HBO and the producers are extremely proud of their work. As with any television mission, the chief producers work together on the collection. and we expect the ultimate product to speak for itself. “