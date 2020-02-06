Big Little Lies: has Shailene Woodley just dropped a huge season 2 finale spoiler?

Advertisement

Big Little Lies’ Shailene Woodley, who visited Jimmy Kimmel Reside on Monday, seemed to be delivering a fairly large spoiler for Sunday’s Season 2 finale.

Instead of a precise clip from the episode, Woodley gave Kimmel permission to reveal the next one: “To the beginning of the (final) … all the women go to Perry’s grave and his body is missing. Here you go. That is the beginning of the following episode So you have an hour to decide … “

The official Finale sneak peek that HBO released late Sunday is not due to the type of graveyard. Is it feasible that Woodley was joking? As a replacement, the aforementioned promo teases the next …

* Celeste gasps while an iPad – maybe Perry’s previous video? – while Madeline says, “I can just see that the injury is over … it is eroding every one of us.” everyone?)

* Mary Louise said in an accusatory tone: “You were part of it … who knows what I haven’t seen yet?”

* Bonnie and Nathan watch Docs push their mother out of their hospital room. Is it useless? Or did she get well … enough to remember Bonnie’s full admission?

* Celeste leaned on Madeline and watched Mary Louise hug her boys in the courtroom while Madeline said, “You may not be able to falter here … can you hear me?”