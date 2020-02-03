Big Little Lies: Burning questions that we still have after the season two finale

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

At the Big Little Lies final on Sunday, justice was served in just a few completely different areas. However, this does not mean that all of our questions have been answered.

HBO’s Emmy-winning drama ended its second season with a (maybe lackluster?) Season finale, in which Celeste noticed she won her custody battle with mother-in-law Mary Louise, and Bonnie strolled into the local police station to deal with the various four Admit Girls Secure them. Most of the collection’s key puzzles have been carefully resolved – we found out what happened to Perry’s brother as a boy and saw Madeline and Ed fix fences and make up – but there are only a few questions left in ours Whirl your head around. If we don’t get season 3 (and the shape appears to be the way we got it), those are the unsolved action factors that may be holding us back until Chloe is old enough to turn into a full-blown indie radio DJ ,

If you still think about the fate of Monterey 5, you will learn about the burning questions of Season 2:

Advertisement

* Now that the Monterey 5 apparently admit their position on Perry’s death, what prices will they face? Is Bonnie imprisoned? Will Celeste characterize herself again after being so disappointed by her lawyer throughout her detention?

* Regardless of Celeste being given custody of her sons, she still wants Mary Louise to be out of her life, right? Will the two sit down with Celeste’s hard-nosed therapist and work out a kind of visitor association?

* Are Madeline and Ed’s vows actually cleared of all marriage points? Did Madeline get the lovable flower crown she wore during the ceremony? And … did Ed really give Tori a quick try earlier when she went back to Madeline?

* After Bonnie leaves, will Nathan clear his anger over his hated rival Ed? (He’ll most likely find a way to blame him, right?)

* Has Renata messed up her chapter estate in a royal way by smashing this prep kit, for which a charitable collector paid some money? And she or he is leaving Gordon now, no doubt, right? Will she and Bonnie live single lives together? Can you think that they’re twice as old? (We cannot do both.)

* Luckily, will Jane and Corey stay forever and be the only really targeted couple in Monterey? And after working as an accountant in season 1 and for information about aquarium tours in season 2, Jane in season 3 might pursue a completely new way of working.

* Are there any people considering moving out of Monterey after their soiled laundry has been fully aired? It is usually an infamous city.

Do you have any burning questions about yourself? Take a much too expensive espresso and let us know.