Big Brother Recap: Which house guest came to power during the premiere?

If the pleasant and cozy climate and the mosquitoes are not enough to mark the arrival of the summer season, a brand new season from Big Brother is just the thing.

As is usual with CBS in June, the truth competition is again for a contemporary cycle. Tuesday’s episode begins with a two-night premiere. (The second half will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m.)

And Big Brother has his own big sneakers to fill those 12 months: Season 20, which aired the last summer season, was arguably the most entertaining cycle of the present in years, with unpredictable, fake, and compelling twists – along with Julie Chen Moonves’ prelude to shock , After the premiere on Tuesday, season 21 may be just as enjoyable to watch as backstabbing starts early.

Before you give us your tentative ideas for season 21, let’s summarize what happened in the first hour:

* As you might expect, introductions to house guests come first (of course, through sticky, half-staged video packs). Some remarkable moments: Kemi Faknule describes himself as a “reformed implicit lady”, whose decision to be particularly sensitive was “not even the last two weeks” (gratifying!). The quirky Nicole Anthony, who sees me as a teenage model of last summer’s rock star, seems to be getting the most flattering edit this season (“Thanks for hanging up my Pegasus drawings all the time, dad!”). and Isabella Wang, who grew up under the above-average Chinese language of mother and father, plans to win $ 500,000 and break her mother’s heart by revealing that she is really pretty wild when she’s not in her household is. If you haven’t spotted it, Jack Matthews seems like Jason Momoa. However, in all likelihood you have observed.

* Christie Murphy tells us that she recently ended a long-term relationship with a “significantly older lady” – and it later became known that the lady in question is a member of Tommy Bracco’s household. It’s been a long time since Big Brother relied on some kind of people who knew each other secretly. So I have to wait and see whether these two form an alliance.

* Since Big Brother is said to be known as “the craziest summer camp ever” – a quote that is not attributed to anyone – this season has been dubbed “Camp BB” and the present is de facto part of the theme. Working example: The first big turn of the summer season, in which all 16 house guests are asked to choose a camp director. This particular person is likely to be safe for the entire first week of the sport, but it can affect the main family members and “single-handedly endanger your free time,” Julie warned the group.

Cliff, David, Jessica and Jackson all volunteer for the place, although Jessica and Jackson emerge as the only real contenders. A group of house guests inform Jessica that they will vote for her, and a lot of identical house guests inform Jackson that they will vote for him. In the long run, Jackson emerges victorious with 10 votes, and Jessica is surprised to learn that “a lot of people lied to me!” Um, sure. Welcome to the present, woman.

* Indeed, Jackson’s celebration is short-lived after experiencing the magnitude of his Camp Director energy. Although he is safe from evacuation, he now has to choose 4 house guests whom he would like to “banish”. These 4 compete against each other in their own competition – and only three of them will continue to stay at the BB at home, and an unfortunate participant will be driven out if they lose their competitors.

Jackson’s decision will not be announced until Wednesday. However, the premiere ends with apologizing to all of his fellow home guests … until he reminds them that “there is only one confetti for one person” and he doesn’t really feel too bad about the relegations to return.

So I turn it over to you. What did you think of Big Brother’s return? Any early favorites or least favorites? Leave a comment!