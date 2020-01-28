Big Boss 13 January 28, 2020 Spoiler's: Asim Riaz proposes marriage to Himanshi Khurana, Kashmera takes a Jibe Rashami

Advertisement

Since Parag Tyagi Asim Riaz has announced that Himanshi Khurana has broken her engagement, excitement knows no limits for Asim. When she enters the house, he cannot restrain himself from showering her with love. Kashmera Shah, Arti’s sister-in-law, Singh, also enters the house and takes a jibe at Rashami Desai. Vishal Sditya Singh, Mahira Sharma and the brothers of Shehnaaz Gill are also ready to enter the house. Sidharth Shukla is delighted to see Vikas Gupta and Rashami Desai also at meeting Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The Spice is All Here

As we mentioned earlier, the lovers of Big Boss 13 participants will come into the house this week to play the game as well. Earlier we saw pre-recorded messages from Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, the brother of Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana before entering the BB house. In tonight’s episode we see former participant Devoleena Bhattacharjee coming into the house to support her good friend Rashami Desai. Rashami runs to her and hugs her. Then the long-awaited reunification of Himanshi and Asim. Himanshi shows that she enters the house as the connection of Asim Riaz. When she enters the house, they hug each other and love is visible. Asim cannot take his hands off her, he overloads her with a pillow and tells her how much he has missed her. Asim asks her what she feels for him and she says she is his lady luck. Asim sits down on one knee and introduces her. He screens “Do you love me?” To which Himanshi responds positively.

Kashemera Shah then enters the house and it is an emotional reunion between Arti and Kashmera. She greets Vishal and given the atmosphere between Arti and Vishal it was clear that Kashmera poked him. She says that since he was hit with a pan, he has lost sight of his game. She also takes a jibe in Rashami for all roommates. She says: “Rashami jo hai wo hai, bhale peechhe hai.” Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra burst out laughing. The brother of Mahira Sharma appears on the screen and Sidharth jokes and says he is afraid of her brother’s presence in the house and subtly refers to the nascent relationship between Paras and Mahira. Vikas Gupta also enters Bigg Boss 13 to support Sidharth Shukla.

