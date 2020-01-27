Advertisement

Mark Francois speaks in his office in the Parliament building. Photo: Gareth Fuller / PA.

Organizers of a Big Ben payment campaign to launch at Brexit have admitted defeat when questions about the money donated were raised.

The appeal raised £ 272,770, fueled by Boris Johnson’s suggestion that “we work out a plan so people can hit a bob for a Big Ben bong.”

However, there was no such plan, and the House of Commons Commission estimated that the cost of restarting the bell could be as high as £ 500,000.

The fundraiser, led by Stand Up 4 Brexit and Tory MP Mark Francois, on the GoFundMe website was canceled on Monday at 12 noon. The money raised has now been donated to the military charity Help for Heroes.

But Scram News reported that Help for Heroes is apolitical and may tend to reject the money, much as a 2013 right-wing organization, the English Defense League, refused to donate.

It is reported that the campaign did not contact Help for Heroes before committing to it.

Francois was disappointed that his campaign had failed, but said he was still looking forward to celebrating on January 31.

“The response from the British has been fantastic and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has donated,” said Francois.

“However, after the last few days of trying to convince the House of Commons that Big Ben is contacting us, we have to report that we have been unsuccessful, so we believe that we are no longer the people can ask for donations.

“We officially closed the fund this afternoon.”

He added that “although Big Ben will unfortunately not run for Brexit,” many people will celebrate the fact that we will become a free country again at 11:00 p.m. on January 31.

It was “the biggest prize of all,” he said.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Francois was not planning to sleep on Friday evening.

“I’m not going to bed. I will stay and watch the sunrise in a free country,” he told the Post on Sunday.

