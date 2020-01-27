Big Ben Brexit admits bong boom, while organizers of the call for donations admit defeat

Advertisement

The organizers of a campaign to pay Big Ben’s reputation for Brexit have admitted defeat and failed to persuade the House of Commons to allow the doorbell to ring.

The appeal raised £ 272,770, fueled by Boris Johnson’s suggestion that “we work out a plan so people could hit a bob for a Big Ben bong.”

However, there was no such plan, and the House of Commons Commission estimated that the cost of restarting the bell could be as high as £ 500,000.

Donations from 56 countries

The fundraiser, led by Stand Up 4 Brexit and Tory MP Mark Francois, on the GoFundMe website was canceled on Monday at 12 noon. The money raised has now been donated to the military charity Help for Heroes.

Mr. Francois said the campaign received over 14,000 donations from 56 countries in less than two weeks.

“The response from the British has been fantastic and we are deeply grateful to everyone who donated,” said the former minister.

“However, after making the last few attempts in the past few days to convince the House of Commons that Big Ben is coming forward, we have to report that we have been unsuccessful and therefore feel that we are no longer caring for the people Can ask for donations.

“We officially closed the fund this afternoon.”

“The greatest prize of all”

He added that “although Big Ben is unfortunately not getting Brexit,” many people “will celebrate the fact that we will be a free country again at 11pm on January 31st.”

It was “the biggest prize of all,” he said.

