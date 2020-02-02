Big bang frontman G-Dragon returns from military service

Advertisement

His military service did not drag on.

Breathless supporters of the ok-pop boy band Big Bang welcomed the return of frontman Kwon Ji-yong (aka G-Dragon), who was officially released from military service on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Kwon, 31, was to serve in the military for two years, like all South Korean men. The nation has been technically fighting North Korea since 1950.

Kwon was released from the Floor Operations Command headquarters outside of Seoul, despite hiding in his military strings.

“Thank you for getting there,” G-Dragon told his followers before dropping off in a black van, Reuters reported. “I will return to my work and dedicate myself to my work.”

The debut in 2006, Big Bang, has grown into one of the largest ok pop teams in Korea, whose songs have repeatedly topped the nation’s music charts.