Biden leaves New Hampshire before the vote and talks to supporters from South Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, Joe Biden, speaks to supporters at a campaign event in Manchester, N.H. on February 10, 2020. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Joe Biden’s campaign announced that the former Vice President would leave New Hampshire before the results were announced on the state’s first Tuesday, and instead would live-stream fans from South Carolina.

Immediately after the announcement, Biden spoke to reporters that he was still “a little hopeful” about the results in New Hampshire.

“Look, we have a lot of good friends here in New Hampshire, but this race isn’t over,” said Biden. “You have significant parts of the electorate who haven’t voted yet. We’re still a little confident here in New Hampshire. And we’ll see what happens.”

When Biden filed an application for elementary school on November 8, he told reporters, “I’m not here to finish second. I never enter anything that could come second.”

Earlier: 2020 candidate @JoeBiden officially submitted to the NH primary school. He said he could “do things” as president. “I plan to win in New Hampshire. I’m not here to finish second,” said Biden. #FITN #nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/0dAeBh0Q2V

– WMUR TV (@ WMUR9) November 8, 2019

The former vice president is currently fourth in New Hampshire. This is evident from the primary survey average of RealClearPolitics. Surveys last week showed that Biden’s support among voters over 65 – usually a source of strength for the former vice president – has fled after his poor performance in the Iowa caucuses. The trend was likely exacerbated by the rise of former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden spoke to voters in New Hampshire for support and told the crowd last week that “I’m not going to gloss over it, we got a blow in Iowa.”

“I need your help. I ask for your help. Look at me,” said Biden at another event. “As my mother said, hope is forever. We don’t give up; we don’t give up.”