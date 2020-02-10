Bicol examines two people for coronavirus

Advertisement

Two cases of people under investigation for the novel coronavirus are from Bicol, but no further details have been given unless they are isolated and already in hospital

Published on February 10, 2020 at 8:01 p.m.

Updated February 10, 2020 at 8:01 p.m.

Advertisement

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two people in the Bicol region are being screened for the novel acute respiratory disease coronavirus (2019-nCoV ARD).

No additional details were given about the PUIs at the time of booking, e.g. B. the location of the two PUIs.

DOH Bicol announced that it will publish relevant information as soon as possible. (READ: First Novel Coronavirus Patient in the Philippines Recovers)

On Monday, February 10th, at 8:00 p.m., the DOH Fall Tracker 2019-nCoV ARD states that there are 314 PUIs in the country.

Meanwhile, Mayor Noel Rosal, chairman of the Regional Development Council, called for calm regarding the confirmation of the two PUIs, adding that they were isolated and already in hospital.

“The latest news and DOH’s centralized affirmation of the two people under investigation are already isolated in a hospital and authorities say their situation is improving,” said Rosal. – Rappler.com