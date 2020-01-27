Advertisement

The bib sounds like a fucking mess. The cult group Omaha makes a form of ugly and slapdash hardcore punk – one so raw and mean and soaked in reverb that it looks like a relic from a different era. While other hardcore bands play fast or militarists, Bib focuses on riffs that seem to be covered in phlegm. Their voice is totally unintelligible; sometimes they sound more like splash sounds than real words. They wobble, growl and drool. They are good. You would like them.

Bib has been around for a few years now, touring a lot and making recordings that sound like basement shows inside the tar pits. I’m sure people have to participate in their shows, but they don’t really make music. Instead, they are reminiscent of a hardcore era when bands like Deep Wound and Void were making filthy and strange termite art. Nowadays, nobody really sounds like that.

In 2018, Bib released the compiled A Band In Hardcore collection. Next month, they will follow him with a new nine-song single-face album called Delux. The first piece of Delux they shared is a guttural scribble called “The Fool”. The song is better recorded than anything on this compilation album, but it makes it dirtier. Find out below.

DELUX by BIB

Delux was released on 21/2 on Pop Wig Records.

