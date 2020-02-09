Bianca Belair on the validation of Royal Rumble Performance

Advertisement

Bianca Belair had 8 eliminations during the 2020 Royal Rumble Match. After finishing second, she overtook many other superstars and was eliminated from the match after 33 minutes.

During a conversation with After The Bell, Bianca Belair announced the confirmation she had received that year. They had no place for Belair in last year’s Royal Rumble match, but she was more than willing to show the WWE universe what the EST Of NXT is capable of this time.

“To be honest, it was confirmation for me. I really try to confirm nothing other than myself. I’m not trying to wait for it. They’ll look for confirmation in other things, but I can’t lie. It was a confirmation for me. I came to the Performance Center three and a half years ago and I focused entirely on myself. In this business I learned the history and the craft. ”

“I hate using the term” work hard “because I feel that this is just a matter of course. You should work hard.”

“This is something to be committed to, but for so long I said I am the EST. I am and I am and I was just waiting for this place to prove it. For me it was just one Confirmation of everything I’ve put into this thing that will pay off. That this is my moment to show everyone that what I said is true. “

Bianca Belair is an incredible athlete and she is just getting started. Rhea Ripley takes her better than NXT TakeOver: Portland. You never know if the way to WrestleMania could take a big turn with an unexpected title win.

