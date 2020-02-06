Bianca Belair couldn't get up after seeing the first WWE action figure

Advertisement

WWE superstars experience a lot of really cool things during their careers. Getting your first action figure is certainly a milestone that meant a lot to many superstars.

While talking to After The Bell, Bianca Belair discussed her shocked reaction when she saw her first WWE Mattel action figure. She couldn’t get up and had to change her morning plans greatly as she spent hours looking at pictures of herself in miniature.

“The action figure, man … that was … I literally woke up to a text message from my mother and she sent me all the pictures and it took me a while to text her back because I was probably in bed for 3 hours and looked at her The phone looked like I literally didn’t know what to do. I like what? I actually have an action figure? “I look at the picture. It’s crazy that it looks exactly like me. The braid is moving.”

“I still have no words for it and even then I thought,” I don’t know what to do now, so in the same place. “That’s funny. It is strange and crazy and exciting. “At that moment I had to pinch myself and like to punch my face as if I had to get out of bed. Now you have something to do.”

Bianca Belair will most likely experience many more breathtaking moments in her career as a WWE superstar. She is one of the best athletes in the NXT roster, which could ultimately lead the EST Of NXT to even higher levels.

