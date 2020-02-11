Bhumi Pednekar makes his debut as a chef at Godrej L’Affaire! : Bollywood news

Advertisement

The versatile and critically acclaimed actress Bhumi Pednekar, known for her love of food, will debut as a cook in February. Bhumi will be working with popular chef Varun Inamdar on Saturday February 22nd on a live cook-off at Godrej L’Affaire. While Bhumi and Chef Varun prepare exotic dishes, they will also talk about ‘How to’ Back a Blockbuster ‘, which highlights Bhumi’s selection of films and key ingredients for a successful film.

Godrej L’Affaire is a one-day curated platform for experimental lifestyle by the Godrej Group that aims to define future lifestyle experiences. Godrej L’Affaire was conceived as a one-day experience and presents a mixture of ideas and concepts from the areas of food, travel, fashion, art, music and design. Master classes, stimulating conversations, fashion shows and musical performances are what it promises. Currently, in its fourth edition, Godrej L’Affaire designed this unique live session by bringing Bhumi and Chef Varun together, who have a similar affinity for food and health.

Bhumi’s journey into the world of film was inspiring – a subtle blend of talent, hard work and focus that has made her the most sought after actress in the entertainment world today. The world-famous chef Varun Inamdar is known for serving Barack Obama, Nicholas Sarkozy, the icon icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, the world-famous cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards and many more global icons. Through this unique collaboration, Bhumi and Chef Varun will revive the love of cooking with a master class that reveals the secret of healthy and tasty foods along with blockbusters.

At the event, Bhumi said: “I am very excited to cook live for the first time because it is known that food makes me happy. I’ve always been a healthy kid and I personally love cooking and have never stopped eating ghee, butter, etc. in moderation. I avoid refined sugar and have control over my carbohydrate intake. I have never consulted a nutritionist or nutritionist, it has always been my mother and I, as we have always followed a rule of thumb: “eating home-made food”, which we consider a master if you want to lose weight and stay fit. I’m looking forward to the cooking session with chef Varun Inamdar at Godrej LA’ffaire. “

Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Inamdar are ready to do magic in this cooking session.

