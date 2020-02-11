Advertisement

Given the premise of Bhoot – Part 1: The Haunted Ship, much of the Vicky Kaushal star had to be filmed in a destroyed ship. Screenwriter and director Bhanu Pratap Singh wanted to shoot it at the Alang shipyard in Gujarat because he thought it was the perfect backdrop for the horror film. Needless to say, this was easier said than done. The director reveals that permission to shoot at Asia’s largest shipyard was an arduous process since the plot had never been captured on celluloid.

“Our executive producer Parth Dholakia and the suits of the production house [Dharma Productions] had to be stationed for over a month [in Bhavnagar] when they convinced the authorities at the shipyard. We ran from pillar to pillar and finally got the necessary permission.” says the debutant. He adds that the approval came with a strict restriction. “It was clear that we could not use flammable materials or smoke [on board] as this could result in a fire.”

The unit of the company supported by Karan Johar was in Gujarat for over 60 days to give shape to the thriller inspired by the incident in 2011 when the merchant ship MV Wisdom was stranded on Juhu Beach for 20 days.

“We shot on the ship for eight days,” Singh said, adding that despite all the precautions, the leading man Kaushal was injured while filming. It turned out that the court officials visited the site frequently to ensure that the team complied with the security guidelines. “Since there was no power supply on the ship, we had to put up small lights so we could get on board safely. Before we started the shoot, we were given a class for safety measures. We were also asked to wear helmets at all.” In addition to the local officials, some officials from shipyards in Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar also came to make sure the filming went smoothly, “says Singh with a grin.” I think they were fans of Vicky too. “

