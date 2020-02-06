BH90210: Watch first footage from Fox's Beverly Hills, 90210 'Revival'

Advertisement

It may be scarcer than a seashore membership bikini, but the latest Beverly Hills teaser, 90210s Quasi-Revival, gives us an idea of ​​what the collection is likely to look like.

“Remember after we made this music?” Tori Spelling seems to question Brian Austin’s former curiosity about screen love (music playing in the background). From there we dive into the rest of the peach pit gang. They bump and tease each other (Jennie Garth tells Spelling that she is “outta management, woman” while the latter is taking a selfie on a plane)! They point to outdated episodes (are we wrong or does Gabrielle Carteris look like she’s swapping an egg in one shot?)! They usually look smoldering at the digicam (hello, Shannen Doherty!) And at each other (hello, Jason Priestley and Garth!).

The collection debuts on Wednesday August 7th at 9 / 8c, and there are options that the individual forged members have discussed above, in addition to Ian Ziering, who takes part in exaggerated variations of himself. Although Carteris announces in the mini-trailer: “I like after we’re all together,” probably not every 90210 alum will be part of the collection. unique forged member Luke Perry died after suffering a stroke in the past 12 months.

Advertisement

Press PLAY in the video above to see what the forged is and what is in the new present.