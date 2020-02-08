Advertisement

Vajani Aneri made it big after taking the lead role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. The actress was later hired as Saanjh in Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon star Beyhadh. Her role in the latter series was very popular and the fans could not have played an actress other than her.

After three long years, Aneri Vajani will be on TV again with an Ekta Kapoor show. It is paired opposite Ishqbaaz hunk, Kunal Jaisingh. Filming is expected to begin next week. The show will be a family drama and we are very excited to see how this fresh couple passed out with their chemistry.

Advertisement

There are currently no details about the show, so fans can only wait for more information.

Aneri Vajani, Aneri Vajani and Ekta Kapoor, Aneri Vajani and Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vajani in Beyhadh, Beyhadh, Ekta Kapoor’s next show, Indian television, ITV, Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh, Telelvision, television

Loading…