Betting odds are already available for the Royal Rumble winner 2021

Advertisement

The Royal Rumble was only a few weeks ago. We haven’t even approached WWE’s next pay-per-view event. That won’t stop people from investing money for whoever wins next year.

The earlier you place a bet, the more you usually win if you’re lucky. This definitely seems to be the case if you bet on a WWE event eleven months earlier.

According to SkyBet, Charlotte Flair was 9/4 the original favorite to win the 2020 Royal Rumble, which she did. If fans placed their bets on the Queen early on, they were quite a surprise at this year’s flair.

Advertisement

You can check out the results below, with Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Edge being the three most likely winners of the 2021 Royal Rumble game.