Betting odds are already available for the Royal Rumble winner 2021

The Royal Rumble was only a few weeks ago. We haven’t even approached WWE’s next pay-per-view event. That won’t stop people from investing money for whoever wins next year.
The earlier you place a bet, the more you usually win if you’re lucky. This definitely seems to be the case if you bet on a WWE event eleven months earlier.
According to SkyBet, Charlotte Flair was 9/4 the original favorite to win the 2020 Royal Rumble, which she did. If fans placed their bets on the Queen early on, they were quite a surprise at this year’s flair.
You can check out the results below, with Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Edge being the three most likely winners of the 2021 Royal Rumble game.
- Daniel Bryan on 10/1
- Roman rule on 10/1
- Margin at 10/1
- Bray Wyatt on December 1st
- Brock Lesnar on December 1st
- Keith Lee on December 1st
- Kevin Owens on December 1st
- AJ Styles at 16/1
- Aleister Black 16/1
- Andrade on 16/1
- Braun Strowman on 16/1
- Ricochet on 18/1
- CM Punk at 20/1
- Cain Velasquez at 20/1
- Finn Balor on 20/1
- Samoa Joe on 20/1
- Adam Cole at 25/1
- Baron Corbin at 25/1
- Drew McIntyre on 25/1
- John Cena on 25/1
- Seth Rollins on 25/1
- The rock on 25/1
- Tyson Fury at 25/1
- Big E at 33/1
- Murphy at 33/1
- Johnny Gargano at 33/1
- Kofi Kingston at 33/1
- Lars Sullivan at 33/1
- Matt Riddle at 33/1
- Randy Orton at 33/1
- Tommaso Ciampa at 33/1
- Velvet dream at 33/1
- Killer Kross at 40/1
- Mustafa Ali at 40/1
- Walter at 40/1
- Bobby Lashley at 50/1
- Conor McGregor at 50/1
- Elias at 50/1
- Erick Rowan at 50/1
- Humberto Carrillo at 50/1
- John Morrison at 50/1
- Pete Dune at 50/1
- Rey Mysterio at 50/1
- Sheamus at 50/1
- Shinsuke Nakamura at 50/1
- The Miz at 50/1
- Xavier Woods at 50/1
- Rusev at 66/1
- Triple H at 66/1
- Angel Garza at 80/1
- Cedric Alexander at 80/1
- Cesaro at 80/1
- Dolph Ziggler at 80/1
- Kane at 80/1
- Robert Roode at 80/1
- Sami Zayn at 80/1
- Chris Jericho at 100/1
- Jinder Mahal at 100/1
- Shane McMahon at 100/1
- Stone Cold Steve Austin at 100/1
- Grant Holt at 200/1
- Vince McMahon at 250/1