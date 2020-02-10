Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter Star and spouse, died at 51

Advertisement

Beth Chapman, who appeared on A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter with her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, has died. She was 51 years ago.

Chapman was identified with most stage 2 laryngeal cancer in September 2017, and although they were eliminated, they returned after 12 months, resulting in emergency surgical procedures. She was admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Hawaii last weekend and was in a medical coma. It handed in on Wednesday morning.

It’s 3:32 p.m. in Hawaii, which is the time she gets up to climb Koko Head Mountain. Only then did she climb the stairs to heaven. We all love you, Beth. We’ll see you on the other side.

– Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

After Beth and Duane had worked for the bail bond company for many years, they starred in Dog the Bounty Hunter, an A&E news episode in which the couple and various relatives watch the refugees from their home in Hawaii and in court put. Dog the Bounty Hunter made its debut in 2004 and ran eight seasons and a total of 246 episodes before the end of 2012. (The two even documented their wedding ceremony in 2006.)

Beth and Duane did this sequence with Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, a by-product that aired on CMT from 2013 to 2015 and found that they help arrest refugees on bail across the country. According to Beth’s forecast, A & E broadcast the title Dog & Beth: Battle of their Lives in 2017. The Chapmans also planned a brand new sequence – Dog’s Most Wished – to air on WGN America before Beth’s well-being came into play for worse. The order is currently in production, the community says, but it has no additional data on the status or when it would be broadcast.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic information that Beth Chapman misplaced her battle with most cancers at this time,” said WGN America in an announcement. “She was a distinctive girl, very loyal and interested in her household, and it was a real pleasure to work with her. We all at WGN America will miss you very much. Our ideas and prayers are with Duane, her household, family members and hundreds of thousands of followers. “