Best Shots Review: ANT-MAN # 1

Ant Man # 1

Written by Zeb Wells

Art by Dylan Burnett and Mike Spicer

Lettering from Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

Rama rating: 7 out of 10

Scott Lang makes his return as headliner in Ant Man # 1And while it takes a little while for this story to warm up, writer Zeb Wells and artist Dylan Burnett seem to be having fun. Despite some speed issues in this debut edition, this creative team has a keen mind and good sense of craftsmanship.

But as I said – it takes time for Wells and Burnett to be there. This is partly because the first two thirds of the book feel like an expansive place setting. We made Scott team up with his daughter Cassie when Ant-Man and Stinger put the Kibosh on an A.I.M. Drug dealer. But since this is Scott Lang, he’s also a bit scrubby, surfing the couch in an anthill, and desperately trying to pull himself a few scratches to get his own place. Unfortunately, this setup is too long, but not deep enough – there is a lot to tell instead of showing the story and dynamics of Scott and Cassie. All of this seems to be due to the fact that readers have already read Nick Spencer’s previous run with the character.

But as soon as Wells clears all of this, the sparks begin to fly – partly because Wells’ takeover of Scott as a solo flight feels more powerful than his collaboration with Stinger, but also because the script plays to the strengths of his creative team. For example, while jokes about Scott feel a little played out as a penniless scrub, a bee commenting on how strange it is for Scott to climb it is genuinely funny. (And that’s none of the two twists that affect the villains of the book.)

More importantly, however, Burnett has the opportunity to exercise his remarkable muscles in the last third of the book. Burnett’s style is like a mixture of Steve Lieber and Ryan Ottley (or even James Harren) – it’s dynamic and fun, but there is humor behind every sharp grin. Without spoiling too much, the battle sequence that Burnett delivers towards the end of the book is probably the coolest antsman has ever seen, as he fights the most appropriate villain of all time, wearing the most unorthodox armor he has ever worn , (Again, I can only say so much without a spoiler.) But the most impressive thing is that Burnett shows how versatile he is – the backdrop for ant man is a little bit more domestic than, say, Cosmic Ghost Rider, but Burnett still makes Scott bounce on an insect, or Stinger, who does a midnight swamp mission, looks like an explosion.

It may take a while for the team to start firing at all cylinders, but there is a lot to appreciate Ant Man # 1, Even though there are certainly some fat, narrative readers who just have to bite down, there is a great sense of humor – and even more beautiful works of art – to enjoy after the exhibition is over. This may not be a book that will blow up the sales charts – it may not even be Scott Lang’s most outstanding adventure – but it is definitely enough to warrant a second edition.