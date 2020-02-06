Best friends? Wildlife camera records coyote, badger traveling together

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%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"></noscript>

GILROY, CA. (KRON) – A forest fire camera captured a coyote and a badger, who appeared to be traveling together.

The video of the couple crossing a freeway near Gilroy, California with a culvert was recorded by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Pathways for Wildfire.

Advertisement

According to experts, it is not uncommon for the two species to combine.

Studies have shown that hunting badgers and coyotes together can be beneficial for both species, according to POST.

Both are carnivores and often hunt the same prey as ground squirrels.

In the video, the coyote is seen playfully as it plunges before the badger comes into view.

The couple then goes into the dark tunnel.

According to POST, this is the first time that a coyote and badger duo are being held in front of the camera in the Bay Area.

Alert me

,