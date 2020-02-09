Best ally in dealing with Gophers? Call Man's Best Friend - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Not sure if you have gophers? If small piles of earth appear in your garden, you probably have them.

Annoying, isn’t it?

While it’s a nuisance to real gophers, they’re not often dangerous. You will see them very rarely (if ever) because they prefer to spend most of their time underground in solitary confinement. As someone who just emerged from the dark hole of my bedroom after the flu, I can identify with the desire to hide from the world – but these little guys don’t hide as much as if they were just making a living ,

We recently received a few calls from local residents asking what they could do to keep them from owning them – so I thought it would be a good time to talk about these adorable little underground gangsters.

These small, furry rodents are common in North America. Their full name is Pocket Gopher because they have cheek pockets or pockets lined with fur on the outside.

It is easy to see where a gopher is at home. When digging, they push dirt to the surface, creating long hills – one of the reasons why most people are so upset. Nothing disturbs the clean lines of a pretty lawn more than random piles of earth everywhere – am I right?

Believe it or not, these little people are an important part of our local ecosystem. They increase soil fertility by mixing plant material and faeces into the soil. Your digging aerates or tills the ground. They can help speed up the formation of new soils by bringing minerals to the surface, and they also serve as food for a variety of other wildlife in the region.

Gophers are very territorial and lonely, so you rarely get more than one living thing each morning. But she can dig 10 to 30 piles of earth in your garden every month – so while it looks like you have a huge colony, trust me, you don’t.

There are some creative ways you can stop Gophers from building a home on your property – and it all starts with making your home unattractive for them at first.

repellent

For a humane removal method, consider packing the gophers individually with repellants. First, plan an exit route that you hope will start from your property. Then place castor oil pellets, peppermint oil, or fabric softener sheets in the burrows that are near your house to get started.

A day or two later, place additional repellant in caves further out – and closer to your desired starting point at the far edge of your yard. This pushes the gophers away from the source and outwards.

Gophers can also be turned off by animal waste or fish waste in their tunnels if you prefer to use waste that you have on hand.

Can you just flood them out?

Oh no. This is a really bad idea for several reasons.

Flooding gopher tunnels with water damages the lawn and does not guarantee success. Water simply removes the dirt and makes tunneling in your country easier. And gophers are not stupid. Until the water subsides, they can easily retreat to higher altitudes. So you’ve over-watered your lawn for no good reason.

Other ideas that are not worthwhile: gassing (smoking with the exhaust of a lawnmower or blower) or blowing up the holes. In addition to being dangerous, these methods can do more damage to your lawn than the most active gophers. Gophers often seal themselves in a tunnel and still wait for the exhaust gases.

After trying one of the methods described above, check if the gophers have packed up and moved on by making a hole in one of the burrows. If the hole remains open after a few days, your guests are gone!

However, your work isn’t over yet: once you’ve left, make sure you are gone forever with a few precautions. Start planting natural gopher-repellent plants like plums, lavender, sage, catnip, oleanders, penstemons, rhaphiolepis, rosemary and / or strawberries.

If you tend to a flower or vegetable garden, dig a trench around the property and bury a wire mesh (hardware cloth) to prevent digging in.

If you are also worried, put a solar or battery powered ultrasound transmitter in your garden to keep gophers and other rodents at bay. Such a device near the ground generates vibrations that are small enough to be overlooked by humans, but large enough to annoy small pests.

This trifecta – repellent plants, a ditch and an emitter – can ensure that your unwanted guests do not return, making your garden easy to care for and free of living organisms!

Frankly, the best way to keep these little guys out of your property in the long run is to adopt a dog! Dogs are natural gopher repellents. And they come with a number of other benefits, such as cuddling, companionship, and constant entertainment. It is a win-win situation!

Jack Hagerman is the Vice President for Communication at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.