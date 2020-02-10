Bernie Sanders will question Iowa's results and put Buttigieg at the top. Health records are not published: WATCH

Advertisement

Bernie Sanders plans to question the official Iowa Caucus results after Pete Buttigieg came out on top after a final tabulation and 14 delegates were awarded to him over Sanders 12. The Democratic Party gave Warren 8, Biden 6 and Klobuchar 1.

The Washington Post reports: “Late Sunday, Sander’s adviser Jeff Weaver said the campaign would seek a partial return – a process that would put the Vermont senator at the top of the list of delegates. Sanders won the referendum, helping around 6,000 other caucus goers to first express preferences known as alignment as Buttigieg. However, the allocation of delegates is based on the projected support for each candidate at the state congress, the so-called SDEs (State Delegate Equivalents). This metric is traditionally used to determine a winner of the caucuses. “

The Hill adds, “Some journalists, including The Appeal’s Daniel Nichanian, found that some of the delegates’ calculations remained incorrect even after the Sunday update, including one case in which a district had allocated more state delegates than it did had to allocate. The Iowa Democratic Party has not immediately returned a request for comment on the request for improvement. “

Note: I asked IDP to comment on “Dubuque 31” this morning. I asked her after I reported that the reported result did NOT match the results of the local spreadsheet. You didn’t answer. But they cannot say that they had no idea that they were wrong.

– Taniel (@Taniel), February 10, 2020

On Sunday, Sanders returned with the promise to publish his medical records “before the first votes are cast,” despite his recent heart attack.

Sanders on Meet The Press: “We have published as many documents as any other candidate. You can start issuing medical records and it never ends. We have released the essential part of all of our medical records. We have cardiologists who have confirmed that I am in good health. I am healthy.”