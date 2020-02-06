Bernie Sanders is the favorite

Advertisement

Senator Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA, February 4, 2020. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

Following the example of Nate Silver, Bernie Sanders has by far the best chance of becoming a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination as President. In addition, Silver believes that Sanders is twice as likely to win a mediated meeting as possible in Milwaukee. Sanders, Silver’s site, FiveThirtyEight, has a better chance than anyone else of winning the Nevada area code, and a better chance than Joe Biden of winning the South Carolina area code.

California? Sanders. Texas? Sanders. North Carolina? Sanders. Virginia? Sanders. Massachusetts? Sanders. Minnesota? Sanders. Colorado, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, Vermont, Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho, North Dakota, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, Hawaii, Alaska, Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island Ibid.

At the moment, Silver Sanders gives a 44 percent chance of winning Delaware versus 40 percent for Biden.

Could silver be wrong? Naturally. Could Sanders Slip? Certainly. Could Biden regain his momentum? It could happen. Could voters take a second look at Mike Bloomberg (who gives Silver less than 1 percent as the nomination winner)? For sure. But at the moment there is little doubt that Bernie Sanders is your pioneer in the Democratic Party.

When I wrote the words “Joe Biden is ready” last March, I was wrong. He wasn’t done yet. I misjudged the temperature of the media, which I thought was feverish for a candidate from the left. However, what we saw in the coverage is this: the media think like a normal Democratic Party voter, not a vocal activist. Despite their alert gestures, they don’t want to turn the health insurance system upside down, let alone capitalism or white privilege. They just want every Democrat who can defeat Donald Trump. Biden actually suits them well. I thought the media would tear Biden apart, but they didn’t. They must be amazed at the delicacy with which they tiptoed over the fact that the influential actions of Biden’s own son in Ukraine were the predicate for the call that led to Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Unfortunately, people definitely noticed that the Bidens as a family were the clear and obvious beneficiaries of corruption, because that is exactly the case when a foreign company does not give the son of an acting vice president a big paycheck for any other reason Son of an acting vice president. The ex-veep implicitly admitted that it was wrong for him to allow Hunter to take on the no-show job at Burisma when he promised that if he got a job in the White House again, he wouldn’t allow it , But Biden still has no satisfactory answer to the (extremely rare) cases in which a reporter gently asks about the Burisma debacle, because how could he? For the same reason, Hillary Clinton did not respond satisfactorily to removing classified information from official channels and deleting thousands of emails that may have had to be made public. Biden and Clinton were both wrong and everyone knows it.

So I wrongly said that the media would destroy Biden. Such destruction was brought about by Biden himself because he allowed his son (and other family members) to benefit from his civil servant status and because he appeared confused in public by his increasingly delicate appearances.

Bernie Sanders, on the other hand, is not corrupt. (Sanders got rich by writing a bestseller book without affecting peddling.) He is not incoherent. His message has now been and always is perfectly clear and consistent. Sanders wants to make Sweden from the United States in 1970. About thirty percent of the primary democratic voters agree. That could be enough to get him to be nominated.

What does that mean for the rest of us? “Bernie could win,” say some of my colleagues, introducing Sanders to the Oval Office. I do not agree with you. Bernie cannot win. Bernie won’t win. If Bernie Sanders is my country’s choice to be president, I don’t know my country. A party’s agitation wing may want what Bernie wants, but the country doesn’t. The country does not want its private health insurance to be illegal. The country doesn’t want rich kids to cancel their college debt or pick up the bill for their four-year gimmicks on leafy campuses. The country likes capitalism, albeit in a modest way, and admires our most successful citizens more than despising them.

Economic confidence has not been as high for many years. Unemployment has not been so low for many years. A large number of Americans may find Trump’s personality irritating, bordering on rebarbatives, but Democrats are wrong to think that this means that the Americans want a federal policy turned upside down. It’s also Sanders when it comes to personality. , , irritating, borders on rebarbative. Barack Obama was able to fill his core followers with religious devotion while attacking the moderates as a gentle incrementalist. Sanders can’t do the last trick, and based on his development so far, he won’t even try. If the Democratic Party chose him, they would load a revolver and aim at his own head. I say fire away.