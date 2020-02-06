Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are almost on par in the Iowa Democratic gatherings, with almost all results being judged in a competition characterized by technical problems and delays in reporting.

The race stayed too early to call 97% of the reported districts on Thursday. Party officials attempted to review the remaining results three days after Iowan’s gatherings at gathering locations across the state to decide which democrat will face Donald Trump in November.

With only a few votes, Buttigieg Sanders led the list of delegate equivalents by 26.22% to 26.07%. In the meantime, Sanders Buttigieg actually leads in the two raw voices that the complex Iowa Caucus system produces.

A new series of results released shortly after midnight narrowed the gap between Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders, the progressive Senator from Vermont. Buttigieg has a lead of three out of 2,098 state delegates.

The stuck competition gets both Buttigieg and Sanders going as they try to pull away from the crowded field. The almost complete results show that they are leading Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

However, results in Iowa were marred by the breathtaking breakdown of the caucus reporting process in a state where the president has traditionally been running nomination competitions. Those in charge in Iowa initially attributed a delay in reporting to technical problems with an app that was used by the region’s leaders to record votes.

Much of the political world has already drawn attention to the next New Hampshire, which will hold the first primaries in the 2020 Democratic nomination campaign on Tuesday. Both Buttigieg and Sanders are also leading competitors there.

The two men are 40 years old and have a contradicting ideology.

Sanders, a 78-year-old self-described democratic socialist, has been an advanced powerhouse for decades. Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former community official, represents the moderate wing of the Democratic Party. Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to win the primary presidential delegate.

Sanders and his supporters raised issues with the primary process after the 2016 elections and prompted the Democratic National Committee to make changes that affected Iowa’s reporting requirements.

As a result, Iowa released three records from the meetings: the list of voter preferences at the start of the meeting; their preferences after supporters of candidates who achieved less than 15% made a second choice; and the results of the equivalents of the state delegates.

The final alignment results are used to determine the equivalents of the state delegates. This is the metric that the AP has long used to determine the winner of the caucus. Democrats choose their candidate based on the total number of delegates.

With 97% of the districts reported, Sanders leads the first alignment results and has a narrower edge on the final alignment.