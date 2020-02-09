Advertisement

Former Commons speaker John Bercow has claimed that there is a “conspiracy” to prevent him from getting a seat in the House of Lords.

Mr Bercow said it was “very clear” that there was an organized campaign to prevent him from receiving a peerage.

Labor nominated the former Tory MP for a peerage after his party refused to do so, breaking the convention that speakers would be raised to the lower house as soon as they retire.

A number of prominent Brexiteers have accused Bercow of having a pro-Remain agenda when he was a Speaker.

Under pressure whether his chances of a peerage had disappeared, Bercow told the BBC: “I didn’t say that. You asked me if there was a joint campaign, if there was a conspiracy, if there was an organized effort, and I said it it is very clear that it is. “

The comments came when Dawn Butler, the deputy labor leadership candidate, said the former speaker could become a victim of bullying after the Tories refused to grant him a peerage.

She said that the conservatives’ decision to leave with tradition and not to reward Mr. Bercow after his decade as president could be “also a form of bullying.”

The Minister of Shadow Women and Equality added that the focus should be on why the Tories did not appoint the former speaker in the first place, and suggested that it “had to do with Brexit.”

Mrs Butler’s comments came after it was confirmed that a third complaint had been made about Mr Bercow’s behavior.

Bercow has denied all accusations of bullying against him.

Mrs. Butler said about Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It is the norm that the President of the House always gets a peer, so I think the first question is why he didn’t get a peer from the Conservatives? “

She added: “I would like to know why he did not receive peerage. I suspect it really has to do with Brexit instead of something else.

“The other thing is that the process must happen, so if you accuse someone of bullying, there must be a process.”

Mrs. Butler said: “If John Bercow is accused of bullying, there must be a fair trial and has he been found guilty or is it just an accusation? And I think that’s the thing we have to go through.

“We really need to ask the conservatives why you, like everyone else, have ensured that the President of the House gets a peerage? Otherwise I think this is also a form of bullying. “

Retiring speakers are traditionally nominated for peerage by the Prime Minister, but Boris Johnson refused to nominate Mr. Bercow.

Former Registrar of the Lord Lisvane House and former Black Rod Lieutenant General David Leakey have lodged complaints against Bercow.

Lieutenant General Leakey said that Mr Bercow’s nomination for a peerage is inappropriate because of his behavior.