The Mumbai police have come up with an innovative idea to stop the careless honking of drivers at the traffic lights.

In a video posted on his official Twitter handle, the Mumbai police showed that changing the time order at the traffic lights is actually a learning curve for drivers.

Mumbai, one of the busiest cities in the world, according to a report, causes significant noise pollution from the driver’s horn.

In an initiative of this kind, the Mumbai police have decided to add decibel counters to certain red lights that have detected a significant amount of horns.

The video shows how the decibel values ​​are restarted when 85 dB are exceeded and remain in the red light longer. The video says that Mumbai is the “Hon Capital” of the world and continues how the Mumbai police have been looking for a solution to this threat from the horn at the traffic lights.

The video also shows how the commuters honking at the traffic lights were surprised that the timer was automatically restarted and the count started over.

The video clip ends with the message, “Feel free to honk if you don’t mind waiting.”

The innovative idea of ​​dealing with the continuous horn signal has also caught the attention of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who replied and tweeted in the same tweet: “Very good idea to fix decibel meters will try “.

Very good idea to fix decibel meter will try

– Bhaskar Rao IPS (@ deepolice12), January 31, 2020

The idea of ​​the Mumbai police was also supported by the Minister for City Administration and Development, Industry and Trade and Information Technology, Telangana, Mr. KT Rama Rao. He tweeted: “Let’s do that in our Hyderabad too.” Need of the hour.

It seems that the idea of ​​the Mumbai police to make people wait longer due to their ruthless behavior at the traffic lights could soon be implemented in other congested Indian cities.

