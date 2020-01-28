Bengal fourth state that approves resolution against CAA

Advertisement

By: Express News Service | Kolkata

Updated: January 28, 2020 5:11:53 am

Law against humanity: West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee said

West Bengal became the fourth state on Monday – after Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan – to adopt a resolution in the Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The resolution, presented by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee at a special daily meeting of the General Assembly, was also supported by Congress and the left-wing members. The BLA’s MLAs were against it.

The resolution, in Bengali, asked the Center to take immediate steps to revoke the CAA, and said the law went against the ‘pluralistic structure’ of the country and tried to divide people based on religion.

In the General Assembly, Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the CAA was “against the constitution and humanity.” “We want this law to be repealed immediately. We want NPR to be withdrawn too, “she said.

The state government has already suspended work on updating the National Population Register (NPR).

Banerjee claimed that the NPR, NRC and CAA were related and said the new citizenship law was “anti-people.” “We were the first meeting to discuss the issue in September 2019. We have adopted a resolution against the NRC (National Register of Citizens). An atmosphere of intolerance and hatred has flooded the country. We cannot support those who want to divide India, “she said.

She urged the Opposition CPI (M) and Congress to put aside their political differences and fight together against the “fascist BJP government” in the Center.

Referring to opposition criticism of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to the state, Banerjee said: “We have no hidden understanding with the BJP … Our state government had the courage to discuss the NPR meeting in Delhi “We made it clear that West Bengal was ready to go alone if no one supported us. If the BJP wants it, it can fire my government.”

The resolution adopted by the Assembly said that after the CAA was adopted, there were protests in all states, including West Bengal. It said that because religion was used as a determining factor, CAA goes against the spirit of the Constitution. It said the ruling party at the Center used religion to divide people and destroy human rights.

The resolution also stated that the Center still had to issue clear guidelines with regard to NPR and NRC, causing panic throughout the country. It said that although media reports quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying that the CAA was not intended to take away citizenship, this statement is not mentioned in the law, causing confusion.

While the members of the left and congress wanted to make a number of amendments to the resolution, the TMC opposed the move.

On January 9, the Left and Congress had submitted a resolution against CAA, but the government had stopped and said it had only adopted a resolution against NRC three months ago. CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said on Monday: “Why did the government stop the resolution then? And what forced the government to resubmit the same resolution? “

On January 25, the Rajasthan Assembly passed a resolution against CAA – making it the second Congress-governed state after Punjab. Previously, the Kerala Assembly had adopted a resolution against the CAA, moved jointly by the ruling left alliance and the UDF-led opposition conference.

The TRS government in Telangana has also announced that it will not implement the CAA.

