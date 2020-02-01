Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s ongoing restoration will not be derailed after one night, he says.

A few hours after he stumbled before a Halloween meeting in West Hollywood, Affleck – who was open about his struggles with alcoholism – stated that he would not let any “slip” stop him.

“It happened. It was a slip-up, but I won’t let myself be derailed,” the 47-year-old actor told TMZ on Sunday when asked to do so in the light of the early night meeting.

Affleck did not notice when asked if he would return to rehab or not.

Affleck was photographed on Sunday with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and her children. They are the mother and father of the daughters Violet [13] and Seraphina [10] and the son Samuel [7].

On Saturday evening, Affleck was seen on a video showing that he was losing stability while leaving the Unicef ​​Masquerade ball. The Oscar winner, who wore a dark fit and a skull mask, was filmed while holding onto an off-road vehicle. It is not clear what made Affleck lose his footing.

An offer informed Sunday’s website Six on Sunday that sobriety is “tough and hard to fight for everyone” and “Ben has admitted that he will slip occasionally … it wasn’t as if this was just behind him. “

Before his night, Affleck spoke about his restoration in an Instagram article and also went on his foray into the online relationship after it was fully known on the sixth website that he was in the prominent relationship app Raya.

“HA, you bought me. I am a relationship, ”wrote Affleck. “However, let’s be strict for a second and discuss something that is really necessary. I’ve been in restoration for over a year and part of it is used to outperform others.”

He continued: “@themidnightmission is an incredible group that helps those in need with housing, coaching, growth and restoration. I am donating at this very moment because people struggle every day with the habit of not having the necessary wealth and needing support. @raya, are you there? Who is still with me “

